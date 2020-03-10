Area people gather at CitySpace for a “Know Your Government” forum series on law enforcement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People gathered at Charlottesville’s CitySpace on Monday for a public forum on law enforcement and the criminal justice system.
Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Hingeley moderated the conversation on "achieving justice for all.”
Panelists included Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney, Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania, and Charlottesville-Albemarle Public Defender Elizabeth Murtagh.
Monday's forum was part of the “Know Your Government” forum series.
