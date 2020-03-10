Albemarle Co. police debut state-of-the-art cybercrime lab

The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is proud to announce the establishment of a new Cybercrimes Lab that will provide investigators a state-of-the art workspace to conduct forensic analysis on electronics. This recently built lab will reduce the amount of time it takes to process electronic evidence related to criminal investigations, while at the same time providing a comprehensive analysis of digital evidence. By bringing this lab under ACPD’s roof, computer examinations that once took months to complete can now be accomplished in as little as a few days