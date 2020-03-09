What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A great start to the work and school week. High pressure to our east will provide a southwesterly flow, allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s. Meanwhile, a cold front to our west will deliver scattered showers Tuesday. Skies should clear, and conditions will remain above normal until the Weekend. Cooler temperatures and a few showers will be with us this Weekend. Enjoy !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: 74
Tonight: Partly cloudy and milder, Low:low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, and breezy with a few showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 60s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
