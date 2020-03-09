Wahoos earn All-ACC accolades; Diakite and Clark

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of No. 22 Virginia men’s basketball members earned All-ACC honors Monday, March 9.
UVA forward Mamdi Diakite was named to the All-ACC second team and All-ACC defensive team.
The senior helps lead a cavalier defense that ranks tops in scoring defense at 52.4 points per game. He ranks 8th in the ACC in blocks.
Guard Kihei Clark was named to the All-ACC third team.
The sophomore is averaging career highs in points with 10.8, assists with 5.9, and rebounds at 4.2. Clark ranks first in the ACC in minutes played and second in free throw percentage.
Senior guard Braxton Key earned All-ACC honorable mention.
