Virginia softball falls 7-0 to No. 19 Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia softball falls 7-0 in game three of its weekend series to No. 19 Virginia Tech.
The Hokies shut out the 'Hoos for the third straight time not allowing a single run in the series sweep.
Seven runs across the sixth and seventh innings for Virginia Tech was the deciding factor in the match up, however Aly Rayle was excellent for the Cavaliers, limiting the Hokies to just two hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Tech’s Keely Rochard finished the game with a no-hitter and 11 strikeouts, marking the 10th time this season in 14 starts Rochard has thrown 10 or more strikeouts.
Virginia continues its homestand with a doubleheader against Bucknell on Tuesday, March 10th at noon.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.