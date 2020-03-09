VDOT: Orange Co. roundabout project begins this week

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Construction on a roundabout is set to start at the end of March in Orange County.
03/09/2020 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:
CULPEPER — Motorists should plan extra travel time as construction of a roundabout begins at the intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Orange County.
Under a $1.8 million construction contract, Chemung Contracting Corp. will convert the existing two-way stop intersection to a single-lane roundabout.
Initial project tasks include installing environmental controls and construction signage.
During construction, drivers should expect lane shifts and flagging operations on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beginning on March 23, the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph within the construction limits. Motorists should follow posted construction signs and obey directions from flaggers.
Construction will be complete by Dec. 7, 2020.
For more information about the project, visit the project page on VDOT’s website: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/20-231_roundabout.asp.
