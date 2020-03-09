VDH confirms 3rd ‘presumptive positive’ case of COVID-19 in Virginia

“We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify and work with their close contacts,” said Arlington County Health Director Reuben K. Varghese, MD, MPH. “Confirming a case of COVID-19 in an Arlington resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area. We understand the risk of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increases among close contacts of infected persons.” The individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low.