UVA restricting university-related travel to reduce COVID-19 risk

There has not been a case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, on Grounds or in the greater Charlottesville community, but the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, both in Northern Virginia. Our immediate risk remains low. The situation, however, is rapidly evolving, much remains unknown about the threats posed by COVID-19, and we take very seriously the responsibility to make prudent choices for the wellbeing of our community. A cross-university team continues to meet regularly to share information in real-time, consider changes in approach that will best protect our community, and set plans in motion for a wide variety of contingencies. I am in contact with them daily, and Provost Magill and I will continue to regularly update the community, through messages and on our website, about what we know and our plans.