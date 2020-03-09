UVA baseball clinches series against No. 7 NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia baseball cliched the ACC series against No. 7 NC State after Sunday’s 10-3 win at Disharoon Park.
The 'Hoos improve to 2-1 in conference play and 12-4 overall.
Sophomore Zack Gelof hit the first of his two home runs on the day in the bottom of the second inning as part of a six-run frame for the Cavaliers. He now has a total of four home runs on the season.
The Cavaliers have hit a home run in eight-straight games.
UVA concludes its 15-game home stand with a midweek series against UMass Lowell on Tuesday, March 9th at 1 p.m. at Davenport Field.
