Tracking next rain risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High level clouds will increase over the region tonight. A southerly breeze will keep temperatures mild. A weak cold front arrives Tuesday with a shower chance. Mainly later in the day and evening. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder for a few Tuesday evening. Not expecting much rainfall from this system.
Mainly dry on Wednesday and Thursday. Staying spring-like. A few more showers are likely overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
Trending cooler for the weekend. A new system system will likely give us more rain Sunday into early next week. The higher elevations could see a little wet snow.
Monday night: Hazy moonlight. Mild with a south breeze. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A scattered shower developing. Mainly from late morning into the afternoon. Highs in the mild 60s.
Tuesday night: A scattered shower chance in the evening. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Most areas look to stay dry. Clouds and sun. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Morning rain showers. Milder with highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the 50s. Lows near 40.
Sunday and Monday: Rain showers look more likely at this time. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 40.
