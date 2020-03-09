Thomas Jefferson Health District outlines steps for patients exposed to coronavirus

The department says that patients who have potentially been exposed to the virus and begin showing symptoms should first call their doctor to explain the situation, and so the doctor can prepare for the infected patient’s arrival. Once the physician knows you are on the way, patients should put on a surgical mask if they have one. While masks are not effective in protecting healthy people from germs, they do help limit the spread of germs from sick people. Physicians may ask patients to call from their cars when they arrive.