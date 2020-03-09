Sunny, breezy and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east has delivered stellar conditions to central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley Today. Southwest wind has allowed temperatures to soar. As the ridge of high pressure drifts east clouds will increase Tonight. Mild conditions Tonight will persist throughout the area. For Tuesday you will need the umbrella before heading out to work and school...Scattered showers are expected in the morning and afternoon. Skies will clear by mid week and pleasant temperatures should stick around until late week. Conditions will cool this Weekend with showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 70s
Tonight: partly cloudy, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny , High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness, High: Mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
