Sunny, breezy and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east has delivered stellar conditions to central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley Today. Southwest wind has allowed temperatures to soar. As the ridge of high pressure drifts east clouds will increase Tonight. Mild conditions Tonight will persist throughout the area. For Tuesday you will need the umbrella before heading out to work and school...Scattered showers are expected in the morning and afternoon. Skies will clear by mid week and pleasant temperatures should stick around until late week. Conditions will cool this Weekend with showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !