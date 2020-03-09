Police charge Richmond teen in connection with MBU campus robbery

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged a Richmond teenager in connection with a reported armed robbery on the campus of Mary Baldwin University last month.
The Staunton Police Department announced Monday, March 9, that 18-year-old Tyrek I. Brandon was arrested in Richmond Friday, March 6.
Investigators say Brandon walked into a student's room in Woodson Residence Hall and stole a safe on February 22.
Brandon is charged with robbery, grand larceny, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and breaking and entering with the intent to commit robbery. He is being held without bond in the Richmond City Justice Center.
