Orange County looking to adopt fire and EMS tax levy

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is proposing a fire and EMS tax levy in an effort to be more transparent with how it budgets taxpayer dollars.
The move comes as the area’s population continues to grow, especially the senior citizen community. The levy would apply to resident’s real estate tax.
“We're looking at 11 cents of our 80 cent per $100 tax is going to fire and EMS and it's one of the fastest growing, and more expensive budgets,” Orange County Supervisor Jim Crozier said.
County and fire officials emphasize this is not a tax increase. Instead, the county is specifically designating 11 cents out of the 80 cents paid per $100 of assessed value to go towards fire and EMS services. That designation translates to about $6 million of the county’s budget.
That money will be spread between career and volunteer services.
“Ballpark figure of an ambulance that you’re looking at behind us - depending on the manufacturer and the style - you’re looking at well over $200,000 for an ambulance,” County of Orange Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Mort said.
Chief Mort anticipates needing to hire more career staff in the near future. The fire department is also looking for more volunteers to help keep costs down.
“There's a lot of population growth down around three corridor, along with a new nursing home going in,” Mort said. “Now we envisioned next year that we're going to probably see our call volume increase.”
“That growth may result in additional spending needed for the county’s fire and EMS services, but at this time the budgeting will remain the same,” Crozier said.
“That 11 cents is our current budget. Now, I can’t say that there’s not going to be an increase, but currently, this is strictly what we are currently spending,” Crozier said.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, to adopt the tax levy.
