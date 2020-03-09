No. 4 FSU edges a 4-3 victory over No. 10 Virginia

Florida State captured the doubles point, but the Cavaliers came back to tie the match with a 6-3, 6-0 victory by sophomore Sofia Munera on court four. Florida State pushed back ahead 2-1 with a win on singles court two, but again Virginia answered, tying the match with a 6-2, 6-4 victory by freshman Natasha Subhash on the top court. Senior Chloe Gullickson gutted out a 6-3, 7-5 victory on court five to give UVA its first lead of the match, 3-2, putting the fate of the contest in two very close matches on courts three and six. Per Virginia Media Release