No. 4 FSU edges a 4-3 victory over No. 10 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 10 Virginia women’s tennis falls 4-3 to No. 4 FSU at Synder Tennis Center on Sunday. The Cavaliers drop to 6-1 in the ACC.
Florida State captured the doubles point, but the Cavaliers came back to tie the match with a 6-3, 6-0 victory by sophomore Sofia Munera on court four. Florida State pushed back ahead 2-1 with a win on singles court two, but again Virginia answered, tying the match with a 6-2, 6-4 victory by freshman Natasha Subhash on the top court. Senior Chloe Gullickson gutted out a 6-3, 7-5 victory on court five to give UVA its first lead of the match, 3-2, putting the fate of the contest in two very close matches on courts three and six. Per Virginia Media Release
The 'Hoos travel to Florida to play Northwestern Saturday, March 10th.
