Next steps: What happens if localities gain control of confederate monuments?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A bill that would give localities control of confederate monuments is on its way to Governor Ralph Northam’s desk. However, there are still a few hoops to jump through before any of the statues come down.
Governor Northam has been vocal about his support for the bill. If and when he signs it, there are a number of steps to be taken in order to remove a statue.
First, a locality has to announce its intention to move a statue and must hold a public hearing voting to remove or alter the monument.
Next, a locality has to have the vote of the governing body. These monuments could potentially be given to a museum, historical society, government, or a military battlefield.
In Charlottesville, City Council ultimately gets the final say on where the statue goes.
“It’ll be interested in seeing what kinds of organizations choose to step forward and offer to be a home for the monuments,” says (D) 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson. “I think that what all of us believe is that the monuments have spurred critical conversations about our history, and so we all benefit from being able to participate in that process. I feel good about where we’re at.”
If all the steps go as planned, the law will take effect on July 1.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.