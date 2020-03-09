Mental Health America of Augusta holds 3rd annual spring conference

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - Mental Health America of Augusta held its third annual spring conference at Blue Ridge Community College Monday, March 9.
The conference covered mental health and substance-use recovery, providing support for service providers, and community awareness in general.
One of Monday's topics narrowed in on vocational rehabilitation and what someone in recovery can do.
"When a person becomes sober, when a person becomes clean, when they take care of the issue that's been holding them back, they're capable of moving in ways that they never dreamed possible,” Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor John Halpin said.
Regardless of the disability, information and resources are available at the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.
