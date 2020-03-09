Cville Special Passport Program offers deals around the area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new experience could be just the stamp of approval you need as you travel around Central Virginia taking in dining and drinking options. Even better, there’s something special waiting for you at the end of your journey.
Courtney and Robert Paxton love taking advantage of happy hours around Charlottesville. One day, they started making notes on their phone about various specials and that led to a website last year breaking down who offered what and when.
“A lot of people started using it and we started brainstorming different ways we could kind of incorporate the community base and make something that benefits the customer,” Courtney Paxton, with the Cville Special Passport Program, said.
A passport can take you to places you’ve only dreamed about. Now, the Cville Special Passport Program can also get you great deals at some of your favorite spots around Central Virginia.
“We wanted something more hands-on that people could hold in their hand and use around town,” Courtney Paxton said.
For $20, you get a booklet that gets you free and discounted food and drinks. Get it stamped as you claim the deal at each venue you visit and win a nice Charlottesville themed prize after you fill your book with stamps. Firefly in Downtown Charlottesville is among those on board with the passport game.
“One of the things that we really enjoy is finding ways to be in the community and bring people together and have that kind of community aspect and games do that,” Firefly Assistant General Manager Jamie Jacobs says.
Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the Cville special passport is that its success kind of caught its creators....by surprise!
“We’ve had a very positive response, kind of unexpected, so it’s kept us on our toes,” Paxton says.
The passports are good through August.
