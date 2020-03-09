Albemarle County Public Schools outlines coronavirus infection control plan

The progress of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) throughout the world and across our country continues to be the subject of intense interest. Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is working closely with the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health to monitor the latest information on COVID-19. While there are limited cases in Virginia at this time, we are continually reviewing and updating our pandemic response plan. Our COVID-19 management plan consists of a phased response to the latest developments, using increasingly more stringent measures to provide a clean and safe environment for students and staff.