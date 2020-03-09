Albemarle County Public Schools outlines coronavirus infection control plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As COVID-19 novel coronavirus has forced schools to close in some parts of the country, Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has unveiled its plan for if, or when, the virus reaches central Virginia.
ACPS unveiled the three-phase plan in an email sent out to parents Monday afternoon. Based on the severity of the outbreak, options range from potentially suspending attendance awards and public events and developing “distance learning plans,” for if schools have to close.
“We know that the possibility of school closure is on the minds of a lot of families right now,” ACPS Chief Operating Officer Rosalyn Schmitt said. “At this point, we will just work closely with the health department to make that decision.”
ACPS says the phased approach allows the county to be flexible in its response. Currently, we’re in phase one.
“It follows the CDC and health department guidelines for personal infection, infection control measures such as frequent hand washing, staying home if you’re ill," Schmitt explained.
Phase two increases infection control measures when cases are reported in central Virginia. It would include increased communication with parents, additional disinfecting measures, and the beginning of “social distancing,” potentially canceling field trips and sporting events. Phase three would go into effect if the Thomas Jefferson Department of Health decides the number of cases qualifies as an outbreak.
“Phase three introduces visitor control measures and the use of isolation rooms in the event that students or staff become ill during the school day," Schmitt said.
Schools would only close as a last resort. The county is still working to develop a plan to ensure students do not miss out on learning opportunities and other things, like meals, they rely on schools for.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District has set up a hotline for COVID-19, which you can reach by calling (434) 972-6261.
03/09/2020 Albemarle County Public Schools Press Release:
Dear Members of Our School Communities:
The progress of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) throughout the world and across our country continues to be the subject of intense interest. Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is working closely with the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health to monitor the latest information on COVID-19. While there are limited cases in Virginia at this time, we are continually reviewing and updating our pandemic response plan. Our COVID-19 management plan consists of a phased response to the latest developments, using increasingly more stringent measures to provide a clean and safe environment for students and staff.
We encourage you to stay informed by seeking accurate information from authoritative sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health. Also, the Thomas Jefferson Health District is operating a hotline (434-972-6261) to respond to any questions or concerns you may have regarding the latest COVID-19 information. The hotline is accepting calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Our plan is a dynamic one and will be revised as new information becomes available. It addresses the infection control measures we will take to maintain a clean and safe environment prior to and in the event of a local outbreak. In the event of an outbreak, we will follow the guidelines of the Virginia Department of Health in determining if and when schools should be closed.
In schools and offices, our custodial crews are reviewing all disinfectant practices. We also are ensuring that we have adequate stock of supplies such as hand soap, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and antimicrobial surface disinfectants.
Teachers will be enforcing infection control measures with students including regular hand washing, respiratory etiquette, and reminders to students not to touch their nose, mouth or eyes.
Some schools have upcoming trips out of the state and country. We are suspending international field trips to countries that are highlighted on the CDC’s list as destinations at a watch or alert level for travelers. For other locations, we will monitor the evolving situation and official recommendations on travel restrictions, and we will decide on whether to cancel a trip closer to its departure date.
We expect staff and families who have traveled or will travel to countries where the CDC has enacted a level 3 travel warning (currently China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea) to follow CDC guidance about self-isolation and stay home for a period of 14 days upon returning home and also seek medical attention if you experience fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. If you plan on traveling elsewhere—domestic or international—please take all possible precautions including staying up-to-date on the latest spread of the virus and considering difficulties you may encounter when returning home.
Personal infection control measures are very important in preventing and combating COVID-19, as well as all types of flu and influenza. We appreciate your cooperation and partnership in emphasizing the following measures at both home and school:
- Properly and frequently wash hands.
- Avoid touching nose, mouth and eyes.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or one’s sleeve; follow with hand washing.
- Maintain a healthy lifestyle, including adequate hydration and sleep, a healthy diet, and exercise, and refrain from smoking, including vaping, which puts individuals at higher risk for severe illness.
- Get an annual flu vaccine.
- Ensure you/your student are up-to-date with all recommended immunizations.
- Stay home and keep children home when sick.
Please ensure that your child’s school has your current contact information. We encourage you to plan in advance for the possible need to pick up your child in the event he or she becomes ill. Parents also should begin to plan for child care options should it become necessary to close schools for several days or longer.
We are fortunate to have so many outstanding medical professionals in our schools, a dedicated staff and parent community, and an outstanding partnership with our local health department. We will continue to use all of these resources to ensure our learning environments remain safe.
Sincerely,
Rosalyn SchmittChief Operating Officer
