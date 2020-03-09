Albemarle Co. Fire Rescue holds meeting about proposed staffing changes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A proposed plan to remove all career fire and rescue staff during the day from Albemarle County’s Stony Point Fire Department will take center stage at a community meeting Monday night.
The proposal would leave only available volunteers at the fire station during the daylight hours Monday through Friday.
As part of the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget, all career staff from the Stony Point and East Rivanna fire stations would be re-allocated to the Crozet and Pantops stations to better meet call demand.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston says there has not been any re-organization of staff in the department in decades.
“The supplemental daytime staff has been out there for over 20 years, that decision was made back in the 90’s. The county has dramatically changed in terms of the population and where that population has shifted. So it’s a time for us to take a step back and look about how we can take the resources that we have and reallocate them the highest demand of call volume.” Eggleston said.
This could change call times for people who live in the northeast portion of the county, but Eggleston says the department is working on a service agreement with the Orange County to make sure people’s needs are met in a critical situation.
“We feel that it’s necessary and important that we go out and talk to the people that may be affected by this reallocation. So it’s an opportunity for us to feel some questions and talk about some of the things that we looked at and just to have a good dialogue.” Eggleston said.
ACFR’s community meeting gets underway at Stony Point Elementary School at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9.
