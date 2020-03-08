Virginia men’s tennis beat in-state foe Liberty 4-3

In the first match of the day, the Cavaliers captured the doubles point with a 6-4 clinching-victory by freshman RJ Fresen and junior Spencer Bozsik on court three. In singles, Liberty tied the match with a win on court five, but sophomore Ryan Goetz quickly put the Cavaliers back in the lead with a 6-4, 6-2 win on court one. Junior Gianni Ross made it 3-1 by picking up a 6-4, 6-4 win over Chase Burton on court three. Per Virginia Media Release