Virginia falls in game two to #7 NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia baseball fell 6-2 in game two of its ACC series against No. 7 NC State at Disharoon Park on Saturday, March 7th.
Pitcher Mike Vasil had his third straight start for the Cavaliers. The Wahoo allowed two runs over six innings of work. Vasil struck out six batters in Saturday’s game against the Pack.
Virginia freshman Chris Newell had his third home run of the season in the game. The first year hit a game-tying, lead-off home run in the bottom of the fifth as part of a 2-for-4 effort at the plate. The home run was Newell’s third of the season. Per Virginia Media Release.
Two home runs in the eighth inning was the difference in Virginia’s loss.
The final game of the series against NC State is set for 3 p.m. at Disharoon Park.
