VDH to provide updates on two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be holding a press conference with Virginia’s state and local public health leaders on two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia.
A Marine Base Corps Quantico resident who is at Fort Belvoir was the first positive case of the coronavirus in Virginia.
VDH will also announce a second positive case. The second individual is a resident of the City of Fairfax, in their 80s, who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus patients.
The patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on February 28 and was eventually hospitalized on March 5. The patient remains in stable condition.
Health officials will provide more information on these case investigations and what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginian residents.
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement on the announcement that a Marine at Fort Belvoir in Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus:
“We are carefully monitoring the case of the coronavirus announced in Virginia today and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the Commonwealth is getting the federal support it needs to respond. This week, we voted to pass a bipartisan emergency funding bill that directs needed resources to Virginia and other states – including funding for diagnostic testing, vaccine development, and additional resources for responders who are combating this outbreak. We will be staying in close touch with state officials on the frontlines, and we are prepared to act if it is determined that additional federal resources are needed to respond to the spread of this virus. We encourage all Virginians to check the Virginia Department of Health website for valuable updates and information on COVID-19 and heed the calls of public health professionals to protect against its spread.”
The press conference will take place Sunday, March 8, at 1:00 p.m.
The conference will be held at Stacy C. Sherwood Center, located at 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, Va.
