Quick temperature rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry air over the region with a light south breeze today will boost temperatures to at least 10 degrees milder than what we had Saturday.
Not as cold Sunday overnight. Monday will be the warmest of the next seven days. A storm system will form along the Mississippi Valley Monday. The rain showers with it will arrive here on Tuesday. Not expecting much rainfall. Just enough to dampen the ground.
Most of the daylight hours look dry at this time Wednesday and Thursday. While there appears to be a better rain chance Wednesday night.
A fast moving system may produce some rain showers Friday. Drier Saturday and cooler Sunday with perhaps a little more precipitation.
Sunday: A cold start to the day. Sunshine, blue sky and warmer this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Fair sky and not as cold. Low 35 to 40 degrees. Light southwest breeze.
Monday: Warm, hazy sunshine. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Mainly dry during the day. Showers look more likely Wednesday night. Lows in the 40s. Highs low to mid 60s.
Friday: A shower chance at this time. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.