CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 22 Virginia edges a 57-54 victory over No. 10 Louisville on senior day at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday, March 7th.
The Cavaliers are now tied for second in the ACC standings after the win over the top team in the Atlantic Coastal Conference.
Virginia improves to 15-5 in conference play and 23-7 on the season.
Three players scored in double figures for the 'Hoos. Kihei Clark led the team with 18 scoring a crucial 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the game, and Mamadi Diakite dropped 17 along with eight rebounds, and Jay Huff added 11.
Jordan Nwora was big for Louisville scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds.
Both Virginia and Louisville will open play in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC, in the quarterfinals Thursday.
