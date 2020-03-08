May-like Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many areas had a more than 30 degree rise in temperature Sunday. A light south breeze will keep temperatures above freezing overnight.
A southwest breeze Monday will boost highs to May-like levels. Dry conditions will continue through Monday night. Milder Monday night as clouds increase with a southwest wind.
Tracking a weakening weather system by Tuesday. It will give us more clouds and a few sprinkles and ground dampening rain showers.
Staying spring-like for the work and school week.
Watching the progress of a couple of fast moving weather disturbances. One Wednesday night with a better rain risk. Forecast models are struggling with timing and placement of a system Friday into Saturday.
It does look cooler for the weekend.
Sunday night: Hazy moonlight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest breeze. Lows in the milder 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower or sprinkles. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Rain showers are more likely Wednesday night. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain showers possible at this time in the Friday night through Saturday night time frame. 50s Saturday and Sunday. Drying Sunday. Low 40.
