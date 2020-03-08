Clinical psychologist visits Charlottesville to discuss generational trauma and healing in the African American community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A clinical psychologist visited Charlottesville to help wrap up the city's Liberation and Freedom Days events.
Jessica Young Brown discussed generational trauma and healing in the African American community. She explored how the historical experiences of African Americans may shape the way they navigate the present day.
Brown gave tips on how African Americans can recognize that trauma. “That looks like people who sometimes do things that might seem dysfunctional. It could be in parenting practices, it could be the way people manage their money. It could be the way people manage their emotions,” Brown said.
She also discussed how people can learn to deal with that trauma.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.