Charlottesville-area gardeners meet to swap seeds, secrets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Green thumbs and novice gardeners alike gathered in downtown Charlottesville to swap seeds and secrets.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Central Branch hosted its first-ever seed swap and workshop on Sunday. In addition to providing a place for growers to swap fruit, vegetable, and flower seeds, the event featured a number of instructional books and hand-outs on gardening.
“It’s bringing together people who have a shared interest in gardening," JMRL Reference Librarian and Volunteer Coordinator Hether Pehnec said. "It’s educational, people can learn more about using native species in their yards or their gardens, and the benefits of planting pollinators, or how to even grow their own food so that it’s, you know, more sustainable maybe for their family.”
Piedmont Master Gardeners were on-hand to share their expertise and advice for gardening in the region.
“We talked a little bit about the soil-less medium that you want to plant the seeds in," Piedmont Master Gardener Fern Campbell said, "And the depth of planting seeds. So, as a rule of thumb, two to four times the diameter of the seed is the depth, when planting.”
The Garden Club of Virginia and Piedmont Master Gardeners are kicking off the 87th Historic Garden Week in April.
