Young girls around Charlottesville gear up to strut down the runway

By Moriah Davis | March 6, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 10:41 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Young girls around Charlottesville are gearing up to put on their best smiles and strut down the runway.

The program “Princess for a Day” aims to teach the importance of self-acceptance and embracing the power of womanhood for ages 3-15.

One of the main lessons the director wants the girls to take away is that the girls should know they are fearfully and wonderfully made.

“Our girls suffer with a lot. There’s a lot of stigmas out there - you have to be a certain height, you have to have a certain length of your hair, but that what makes princess for a day so different. The girls can be a rock star, just who they are, just the way that they are,” Director Coressa Williams said.

Saturday marks the red carpet event. It starts at 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club on Cherry Avenue.

The event is free to attend, but people are welcome to make a $10 donation.

