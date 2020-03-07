Virginia softball falls to rival No. 18 Virginia Tech

By Aileen Hnatiuk | March 6, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 9:19 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia softball fell 4-0 to No. 18 Virginia Tech in game one of the weekend series at Palmer Park on Friday, March 3rd.

Each run that was scored by the Hokies was a home run. Sophomore Jayme Bailey was responsible for two of them. Sophomore Grace Chavez had a homer in the fifth with 2 RBI.

Virginia struggled against the Hokie defense with only one hit.

The Wahoos drop to 0-4 in the ACC and increase their losing skid to six games.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday, March 7th at Palmer Park at 1 p.m.

