Virginia softball falls to rival No. 18 Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia softball fell 4-0 to No. 18 Virginia Tech in game one of the weekend series at Palmer Park on Friday, March 3rd.
Each run that was scored by the Hokies was a home run. Sophomore Jayme Bailey was responsible for two of them. Sophomore Grace Chavez had a homer in the fifth with 2 RBI.
Virginia struggled against the Hokie defense with only one hit.
The Wahoos drop to 0-4 in the ACC and increase their losing skid to six games.
Game two of the series is set for Saturday, March 7th at Palmer Park at 1 p.m.
