UVa baseball beats #7 NC State 7-3 in ACC opener

Sophomore Jimmy Sullivan hit his third home run in the last four games, and the Virginia baseball team beat #7 NC State 7-3 on Friday at Disharoon Park.

By Mike Shiers | March 6, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 11:20 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sophomore Jimmy Sullivan hit his third home run in the last four games, and the Virginia baseball team beat #7 NC State 7-3 on Friday at Disharoon Park.

The loss is the first of the season for the Wolfpack (12-1, 0-1 ACC).

Virginia pitchers worked of bases loaded jams in the 1st, 2nd, and 9th innings, and they stranded seventeen runs in Game One of the ACC Series.

The Cavaliers (11-3, 1-0 ACC) have won seven games in a row.

The teams will square off for Game Two on Saturday at 1pm.

