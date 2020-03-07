UVa baseball beats #7 NC State 7-3 in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sophomore Jimmy Sullivan hit his third home run in the last four games, and the Virginia baseball team beat #7 NC State 7-3 on Friday at Disharoon Park.
The loss is the first of the season for the Wolfpack (12-1, 0-1 ACC).
Virginia pitchers worked of bases loaded jams in the 1st, 2nd, and 9th innings, and they stranded seventeen runs in Game One of the ACC Series.
The Cavaliers (11-3, 1-0 ACC) have won seven games in a row.
The teams will square off for Game Two on Saturday at 1pm.
