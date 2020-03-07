“Youth Speaking Truth: Americans Who Tell the Truth” exhibit opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new art exhibit in Charlottesville is showcasing the names and faces of people who are inspiring the next generation. The exhibit “Youth Speaking Truth: Americans Who Tell the Truth” is highlighting activists who are taking a stand on issues facing their communities.
Charlottesville High School students illustrated 120 people who fight for social, environmental and economic fairness. This installation is part of city wide exhibit hosted by six venues.
People gathered at the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative to check out the art. The portraits coincide with the artist Robert Shetterly’s American’s “Who Tell the Truth” Series of United States citizens who inspire action for the common good.
The series sends a message that young Americans who are not old enough to vote, comprise a force in our society that pushes to look for and see things in a new light.
“These kids have these really cool opportunities to sort of meditating almost on this process. They also can meditate on these people who are influential and meaningful to all of us through the process of portraiture - just digging in and researching these individuals they’re excited about,” Executive DirectorAlan Goffinski said.
The exhibit will be on display through the end of March.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.