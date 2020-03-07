Liberation and Freedom Days event takes look at Confederate monuments

Jalane Schmidt, a professor of race and religion at the University of Virginia, regularly leads walking tours of the city’s Confederate monuments with Andrea Douglas, the executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. It might seem out of place for a walking tour to highlight Confederate statues during a week of celebrations for the day 14,000 slaves were liberated in Charlottesville. Attendees say the conversation of African-American liberation cannot be had without talking about the statues.