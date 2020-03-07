Liberation and Freedom Days event takes look at Confederate monuments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Liberation and Freedom Days winds down, and with the future of Charlottesville’s Confederate statues up in the air, one event is taking a look at the history behind the monuments.
Jalane Schmidt, a professor of race and religion at the University of Virginia, regularly leads walking tours of the city’s Confederate monuments with Andrea Douglas, the executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. It might seem out of place for a walking tour to highlight Confederate statues during a week of celebrations for the day 14,000 slaves were liberated in Charlottesville. Attendees say the conversation of African-American liberation cannot be had without talking about the statues.
“It doesn’t strike me as incongruous at all," Tour attendee Lyall Harris said. "I think it’s incredibly in keeping. It’s all part of the same story.”
Some who were on the tour have lived in Charlottesville their entire lives. They grew up walking by the statues, but say the tour offers historical context that they never learned in schools.
“There’s more to it than just what you see," Charlottesville resident Diane Brown Townes said. "Statues that were erected for very specific reasons, a deliberate reason. They’re celebrated during that time but really have nothing to do with people, and understanding each other, and telling their stories. There were a lot of people left out of the story.”
Virginia delegates and state senators met Saturday to hammer out a final version of H.B. 1537, which would give localities final say over what to do with their war memorials, like Confederate statues. Governor Ralph Northam has already pledged to sign it.
