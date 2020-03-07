Country music artist, Cody Purvis, returns home to Charlottesville to perform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A country music artist born in Charlottesville came back to town this weekend.
Cody Purvis has over 7.5 million streams on the music app Spotify and has a top 50 single on the Billboard’s indicator chart called “Drinkin’ Terms.”
He spoke about his passion for performing. “Both of my parents play music so it was always something I wanted to do and it is very surreal though to walk into a venue like this and be able to play,” Purvis said.
He performed at the Jefferson Theater on Saturday.
