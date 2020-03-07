Cool Saturday, milder Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system off the New England Coast will give us a north wind today. This will keep temperatures seasonably cool for early March. The wind will calm overnight with colder temperatures.
Breezes will be light and from a milder southwesterly direction Sunday afternoon into Monday. This will allow for a quick warm up. Sunday will be 10 degrees warmer than Saturday. Even warmer for Monday!
Some rain showers arrive Tuesday. There could be a lingering shower mid week. Not a washout. Temperatures remaining milder than average.
A new weather maker at the end of next week and weekend will provide more rain opportunities.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Blustery north wind up to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 50s across central Virginia.
Saturday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the 20s. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM. We spring forward one hour. Sunset Sunday won’t be until 7:20 PM.
Sunday: After a cold start, we will have a milder and pleasant afternoon. Sunshiny sky. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Clear and not as cold. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 70 degrees. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mainly dry. There’s a small chance for a shower. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s to 50 degrees.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Rain showers possible later next weekend.
