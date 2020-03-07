Cold night, warmer Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and cold tonight. Lows temperatures will fall to below freezing levels. Dry air over the region with a light south breeze Sunday will boost temperatures to at least 10 degrees milder than what we had Saturday.
Not as cold Sunday overnight. Monday will be the warmest of the next seven days. A storm system will form along the Mississippi Valley Monday. The rain shower with it will arrive here on Tuesday.
Most of the daylight hours look dry at this time Wednesday and Thursday. While there appears to be a better rain chance Wednesday night.
Overall mild and dry Friday and next Saturday. Perhaps anther system with chillier air the following Sunday.
Saturday night: Starry, moonlit sky. Wind near calm. Lows 25 to 30 degrees.
Sunday: Sunshine, blue sky and warmer in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Fair sky and not as cold. Low 35 to 40 degrees.
Monday: Warm sunshine. High 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Mainly dry during the day. Showers look more likely Wednesday night. Lows in the 40s. Highs low to mid 60s.
Friday: Clouds and sun. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 60s.
