Charlottesville honors sister city with honorary “Winneba Way”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bond between Charlottesville and its newest sister city grew a bit tighter on Saturday.
The city unveiled new street signs honoring 6 1/2 Street SW as “Winneba Way,” as part of Liberation and Freedom Days celebations. The event featured traditional Ghanaian cultural celebrations, including pouring libations and a prayer by a Ghanaian pastor. The unveiling also featured speeches by Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker, a representative from Winneba’s leadership, a representative from the City Manager’s office.
The event concluded with a food and drinks at Tonsler Park Community Center. The celebration honored both the new street signs and the 63rd anniversary of Ghanaian independence.
