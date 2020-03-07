Charlottesville City Council in a tough spot with proposed budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is agonizing over a tight budget this year and members are trying their best to please everyone, but it is not going to be an easy task.
Charlottesville firefighters are extremely vocal about their funding concerns but they are not the only ones who are facing financial burdens from the proposed city budget. The fire department is asking the city to create nine new positions which would cost around one million dollars, but city councilors say they cannot even fully fund schools in Charlottesville at this point. Council does not want to raise tax rates because the assessments have already gone up eight percent.
“We have to start making some compromises and making cuts elsewhere, again, there’s many areas we’re trying to still fund in this budget cycle that we’re having to get creative,” says City Councilor Heather Hill.
The fire department has come to City Council requesting fifteen positions to help cut back on many hours of overtime and stress. After more consideration, the firefighters settled at asking for nine new positions.
"It's not easy,” says City Councilor Lloyd Snook. “I hope the firefighters who were there last night understood how difficult this is going to turn out to be, so that they don't feel like we are disrespecting them when we don't give them what they want."
The Roanoke Fire Department, which serves one hundred thousand people, has three hundred and eight part time and full time staff with a 20.7 million dollar budget. The Charlottesville Fire Department serves seventy-thousand people, including UVA students, with a full time staff of ninety-five people and a 12.5 million dollar budget.
"I think we have to recognize that some things are going to be more of a stepping process and maybe some of the changes that are being requested can't happen overnight because we are in budget area restraint,” says Hill. “I think it's important that we come together and try to get creative about how we're going to solve the most immediate issues and concerns because certainly the safety of the community is first and foremost."
Snook says fiscally, too many things have happened this year between new equity initiatives and other projects that need attention. “"You know, if we get six months down the road see there are other budget savings maybe we can make it work,” he added.
"We're a city that's really trying to do small and mighty,” says Hill. “We're trying to do so much to meet the needs of our community and to do it well and with that comes some cost and sacrifices have to be made."
A final budget is set to be adopted in April.
