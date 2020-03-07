Black owned businesses sold a variety of products at the Fortune Shop Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More than 30 businesses kicked off the Fortune Shop Pop Up at the Carver Recreation Center on Saturday. The owner of one of those businesses currently operating out of a food truck is on the cusp of moving into a permanent home.
Angelic Jenkins started her business after some encouragement from her husband. "My husband came to me, told me to find a hobby years ago because I was shopping too much," Jenkins said.
She owns Angelic's Kitchen, a soul food restaurant in Charlottesville with humble beginnings. "We did our first festival here in Charlottesville at the African American festival in Washington Park. I got a rush from it," Jenkins said.
However, the business grew quickly. “The second year I was doing up to 20 festivals, purchasing my own equipment, ended up buying a food truck a year and a half ago, got my own fish breading manufacturer,” Jenkins said.
Cordell Fortune started the pop up, known as the Fortune Shop, after visiting numerous markets that he says had very little diversity. “I knew that there were African American vendors around so with the help of the African American Heritage Center, I created the Fortune Shop.”
Hundreds of people attended the market trying the various samples and buying a variety of goods. “I came out to support all the local vendors. This is a great event for, not just African Americans, but all people in the community who want to come out and support local business,” Tamika Walker said.
As for Angelic, she’ll be opening up a restaurant at the Dairy Markey in July. You can find her and others at the African American vendor’s market that will happen one Saturday a month this year.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.