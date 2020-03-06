Women educators from across Virginia gather for annual WELV conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Female educators from across the commonwealth gathered in Charlottesville on Friday to support one another.
They gathered Friday, March 6, for the annual Women Education Leaders in Virginia (WELV) Conference at the Omni Hotel. The women took part in workshops and heard from keynote speakers about the future of women in education.
Organizers said the meeting was all about supporting women in various educational roles including teachers, principals, and superintendents.
“It is so important to bring women together to learn how we can grow and support each other, how we can learn from each other, how we can utilize our strengths and skills to move into those leadership positions,” WELV President Kim Evans said.
Organizers encourage women to learn more about WELV and sign up for next year’s conference.
