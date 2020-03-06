Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mostly cloudy start to the work and school day. An approaching cold front will track east. A few showers are possible early this afternoon, with clearing and breezy conditions later Today. High pressure will build in behind the front delivering seasonal temperatures for the start of the Weekend. As a southwesterly flow develops temperatures will quickly warm Sunday into next week. Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine, with a stray showers, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, a few showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
