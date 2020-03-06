Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mostly cloudy start to the work and school day. An approaching cold front will track east. A few showers are possible early this afternoon, with clearing and breezy conditions later Today. High pressure will build in behind the front delivering seasonal temperatures for the start of the Weekend. As a southwesterly flow develops temperatures will quickly warm Sunday into next week. Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday. Have a great and safe Weekend !