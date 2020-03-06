The Town of Madison works to modernize historic district

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Madison is starting the process of updating its historic district.
The town is having a public hearing Thursday at 7 p.m. to hear from the community on the matter.
Madison will have to re-establish a board of architectural review, which will be crucial to the zoning overlay process.
Town Attorney Maynard Snipe says the process will take several months.
Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map of the Town of Madison related to the existing Historic District (H-1) overlay zoning district.
March 5, 2020 Joint Public Hearing
Introduction
The Town of Madison's Planning Commission, Town Council and staff have been steadily working towards a comprehensive revision of the Town's zoning ordinance. Changes have been adopted in recent years to sections of the zoning ordinance governing signs and the Board of Zoning Appeals to modernize these sections and address changes in both state and federal law. There has been extensive discussion of the need to update and modernize the provisions of the existing Historic District (H-1) overlay zoning district regulations to ensure they are effective at protecting historic resources and the character and well-being of the Town, while providing a fair process for property owners to make improvements and changes as appropriate.
Existing Historic District Ordinance
In 1984, a comprehensive National Register survey was completed documenting most of the existing historic buildings within the Town of Madison. This survey deemed many of the buildings as "contributing structures" meaning the buildings, due to their historical, cultural, or architectural significance, contributed to the overall character of the historic district as a whole.
In 1989 the Town of Madison had the wisdom and foresight to adopt historic preservation regulations in the form of a historic zoning district that encompassed most of the Town (the existing Historic District (H-1)). The regulations were revised in 1998 to include general design standards (presently Sections 8-3 through 8-8 of the Zoning Ordinance).
Construction within the existing Historic District is already required to meet these guidelines. Generally, there has been little change in the past several years to existing buildings in the Historic District. The guidelines were used to review the construction of two new buildings, the Farm Bureau and Dollar General store, and resulted in well sited, attractive buildings using compatible building materials.
Comprehensive Plan
The Town's efforts to update the zoning ordinance were paused to complete the periodic update of the Town's Comprehensive Plan that is required by state law. A new Comprehensive Plan was adopted September 5, 2019. The Plan prioritized a goal to "protect the Town's distinctive historic character, which roots the Town in a broader history, adds aesthetic and economic value, and promotes tourism." The Plan recommends a series of actions including amending and updating the zoning ordinance's Historic District provisions.
Proposed Revisions to Historic District
Before the Planning Commission and Town Council is a proposal to:
(1) adopt a zoning map amendment (ZMA) to add five properties into the existing Historic District;
(2) adopt a zoning text amendment (ZTA) to amend the existing Historic District provisions and add new general zoning provisions governing fences and walls; and
(3) designate contributing resources within the Historic District.
(1) Zoning Map Amendment (ZMA)
The proposed ZMA is intended to add to the Historic District the only properties fronting on Main Street which were not included within the Historic District's boundaries when it was originally adopted in 1989. All other properties within the Town fronting on Main Street were included in the Historic District and staff could find no records or reasoning for why these properties were excluded. Their inclusion would protect one of the oldest residences in Town, the "Early House" and a second residence dating from the 1930s. It would also promote the compatibility of any new buildings with those historic residences and other historic residences directly across Main Street.
(2) Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA)
The amendments proposed to the existing zoning ordinance are intended to:
- create a Review Board to fairly interpret and apply guidelines to applications for certificates of appropriateness;
- clarify what specific actions require Review Board approval;
- set procedures and establish criteria that ensure consistent and fair reviews of such requests;
- provide for new design guidelines to be prepared by the Review Board and approved by Town Council after a further public hearing; and
- address the height and materials for fences and walls.
Until the new design guidelines are approved, the Review Board would use the existing design standards (current Zoning Ordinance Sections 8-3 through 8-8) as temporary design guidelines. It is anticipated that the new guidelines may incorporate some of the existing design standards, but may also better reflect updated historic preservation thinking and the current needs and preferences of the community.
Review Board
The Review Board will comprise five members all of whom may be Town residents. Certain qualifications for members are set in order to ensure the Board benefits from members representing different interests and members who have a diversity of relevant knowledge and experience. Because it may be difficult to always locate Town residents with some of the qualifications desired, the Board may include persons from the larger community who can bring such interests and skills. There would always be at least two members who are Town residents. As an example, having a professional architect on the Board is important as they would bring knowledge and understanding of how modern materials and construction methods may be used appropriately on historic buildings, but there may not always be an architect residing in the Town.
Walls and Fences
The construction of certain types of fences and walls can have a significant impact on adjacent properties and also on the character of the Town as a whole. Consideration was given to addressing fences and walls within the Historic District provisions, but after discussions, it was felt that potential concerns applied Town-wide, and fences and walls would thus be better addressed through provisions that apply consistently throughout the Town. The proposed provisions are still intended to promote compatibility of fences and walls with the Town’s historic character. The basic proposal is for all walls and fences in the Town to be limited to 3-1/2 feet (42 inches) in height in front yard areas, with taller fences allowed in rear and side yards.
(3) Designation of Contributing Resources
A contributing resource adds significance to the Historic District. It is a building or structure that the Town would likely not want to see demolished without some public scrutiny and comment. Therefore, contributing resources require Review Board approval prior to demolition, which decision may be appealed to Town Council. In contrast, structures designated non-contributing may be removed at the property owner’s will.
Proposed contributing resources include: (a) all those buildings previously deemed contributing in the 1984 National Register survey; (b) buildings that were not previously deemed contributing mainly due to age (they were less than 50 years old in 1984) but are qualified to be contributing; and (c) additional resources that were overlooked in the 1984 survey. (In 1984 there was a narrower understanding of what resources are considered historically significant. Today, commercial and industrial buildings, more modest residences, and secondary outbuildings are commonly held to be important, tangible reminders of the complete story of a community.)
Planning Commission and Town Council Review and Actions
In considering any new zoning ordinance or any amendments to an existing zoning ordinance, Virginia Code Sec.15.2-2284 requires that:
Zoning ordinances and districts shall be drawn and applied with reasonable consideration for the existing use and character of property, the comprehensive plan, the suitability of property for various uses, the trends of growth or change, the current and future requirements of the community as to land for various purposes as determined by population and economic studies and other studies, the transportation requirements of the community, the requirements for airports, housing, schools, parks, playgrounds, recreation areas and other public services, the conservation of natural resources, the preservation of flood plains, the protection of life and property from impounding structure failures, the preservation of agricultural and forestal land, the conservation of properties and their values and the encouragement of the most appropriate use of land throughout the locality.
Planning Commission Action: Following any comments on the proposal provided by the public, the Planning Commission is to discuss and make a recommendation to Town Council for the approval or denial of the proposed amendments, or approval with recommended changes.
Town Council Action: The Town Council may discuss and move to either approve or deny the proposed amendments, or to approve them with specific changes. The Council may also make recommendations for further consideration or revision by staff and take up the proposed amendments at a later meeting.
