The Town of Madison works to modernize historic district

The Review Board will comprise five members all of whom may be Town residents. Certain qualifications for members are set in order to ensure the Board benefits from members representing different interests and members who have a diversity of relevant knowledge and experience. Because it may be difficult to always locate Town residents with some of the qualifications desired, the Board may include persons from the larger community who can bring such interests and skills. There would always be at least two members who are Town residents. As an example, having a professional architect on the Board is important as they would bring knowledge and understanding of how modern materials and construction methods may be used appropriately on historic buildings, but there may not always be an architect residing in the Town.