Spotty shower and blustery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak area of low pressure passing over the region today will give us some spotty rain showers through this evening. Along with some clouds and gusty winds through early Saturday.
Temperatures will be cooler through early Sunday. However, not far from early March averages.
The weekend will be dry. A warming trend begins Sunday into next week. The warmest day will be Monday.
Some rain showers arrive Tuesday. Another good chance of rain for next Friday.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and low to mid 50s for central Virginia.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy and windy. Any evening isolated shower will exit after sunset. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Saturday night: Clear, calm and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday. We spring forward an hour.
Sunday: Sunshine and milder in the afternoon. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 70 degrees. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Most areas look dry. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.
