Preparations underway in Charlottesville for coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is preparing for a potential outbreak of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in the commonwealth.
While no cases have been confirmed in Virginia, the city says it will be meeting weekly with partners at the Virginia Department of Health's Thomas Jefferson Health District, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia to ensure preparedness.
The city’s website features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the coronavirus.
Charlottesville is recommending that folks follow several guidelines for not spreading the flu and other respiratory illnesses (like COVID-19):
- Stay home when sick,
- Cover coughs and sneezes,
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth,
- Wash your hands often (see below), and
- Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces
When it comes to hand cleaning, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean them often with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-95 percent alcohol.
03/06/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville is preparing for a potential outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Virginia. While no cases have been confirmed in Virginia, we are going to begin meeting weekly with our partners at the Virginia Department of Health's Thomas Jefferson Health District, Albemarle County, and the University of Virginia to ensure we are fully prepared. Should conditions warrant, additional, more frequent planning and coordination meetings will occur.
The City’s website homepage features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the Coronavirus.
Share this shortcut to reach the VDH Coronavirus website: www.charlottesville.org/coronavirus
Besides checking the VDH website on a daily basis for timely and accurate information, the steps below will help you be personally prepared at home and at work.
Follow these rules for not spreading the flu and other respiratory illnesses (like COVID-19):
- stay home when sick,
- cover coughs and sneezes,
- avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth,
- wash your hands often (see below), and
- routinely clean frequently touched surfaces.
Again, you and your children should stay home if you are sick. When it comes to hand cleaning, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean them often with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-95 percent alcohol.
Visit the CDC’s coughing and sneezing etiquette and clean hands web pages for more information.
If you have additional questions about Coronavirus, you can call 211 to speak with someone from the Virginia Department of Health.
As the Thomas Jefferson Health District makes additional information available, the City of Charlottesville will share any additional precautionary measures with the community through media releases, our website, and via social media.
