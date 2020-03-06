IMPACT pushes for solutions to ACRJ’s role with ICE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A rally in Charlottesville on Thursday night brought together hundreds looking to curb fears in the immigrant community.
IMPACT, an interfaith organization made up of members from 25 congregations, met at Church of the Incarnation to discuss pushing for solutions with Albemarle County supervisors, Charlottesville City Council, and the University of Virginia.
Members are not happy with the regional jail helping ICE when mostly non-violent offenders are released.
“There would be no impact on our jail board or our jail if they stopped ICE notifications so we’re pushing for that in order to build some community trust with law enforcement,” Kelsey Cowger, part of the IMPACT Strategy Committee, said.
Thursday’s gathering was ahead of a March 31 event where more than 1,200 people are expected at the Nehemiah Action Assembly, the area’s largest public meeting to address the root causes of community problems.
