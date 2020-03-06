Disinfectants flying off the shelves at area grocery stores due to fears over the coronavirus

In a statement to NBC29, Wegmans Public Relations said it is limiting the sale of hand sanitizer, hand soap, rubbing alcohol, and hydrogen peroxide to three each per order. The manager at Reid Super-Save Market in Charlottesville says they are having issues keeping certain items in stock. “We are at the present time having a little bit of an issue getting hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap from our warehouse out of Richmond,” Reid’s Manager Chris Clements said.