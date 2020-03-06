Disinfectants flying off the shelves at area grocery stores due to fears over the coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bleach, hand sanitizer and other disinfectants are flying off the shelves at grocery stores in Charlottesville. This stems from a fear over the coronavirus, but since there are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus in Virginia, some say the fear is overblown.
A shopper at Reid Super-Save Market, Donnas Chambers of Charlottesville, said, “I know a lot of people are freaking out because there’s a new virus that’s going around."
In a statement to NBC29, Wegmans Public Relations said it is limiting the sale of hand sanitizer, hand soap, rubbing alcohol, and hydrogen peroxide to three each per order. The manager at Reid Super-Save Market in Charlottesville says they are having issues keeping certain items in stock. “We are at the present time having a little bit of an issue getting hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap from our warehouse out of Richmond,” Reid’s Manager Chris Clements said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, for most Americans, the immediate health risk from COVID-19, the formal name for the coronavirus, is low. Some people seem to find comfort in that fact.
“Yes, we need to pay attention to it because it is serious, but at the same time just take a deep breathe, I don’t think people should panic so much,” Reid’s customer Sherri Shifflett of Charlottesville said.
Anyone looking for more information about the virus can visit the link below.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.