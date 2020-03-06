Coronavirus in Italy forces UVA students abroad to come home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students studying abroad in Italy are in for an early homecoming due to the spread of the coronavirus overseas.
The university's Florence and Siena study abroad programs have been cancelled in response to the warning level three classification by The Centers for Disease Control.
Students in these programs will have the opportunity to complete their classes online. As a result UVA will not be refunding overall tuition and housing fees.
