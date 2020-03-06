Coronavirus in Italy forces UVA students abroad to come home

UVA Students abroad in Italy forced to come home
By Riley Wyant | March 6, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 6:42 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students studying abroad in Italy are in for an early homecoming due to the spread of the coronavirus overseas.

The university's Florence and Siena study abroad programs have been cancelled in response to the warning level three classification by The Centers for Disease Control.

Students in these programs will have the opportunity to complete their classes online. As a result UVA will not be refunding overall tuition and housing fees.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.