Charlottesville Fire Department pushes for additional staffing to cut back on overtime and stress

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says it's not backing down when it comes to asking the city for more staffing to ensure the safety of the community. The department is requesting nine positions to help staff an ambulance -- which it says will help cut back on many hours of overtime and stress.
Firefighters say the money doesn't mean much -- when it comes to losing quality time with their families and loved ones. They say the long hours are also taking a toll on their physical and mental health -- leading to burn out.
Thursday night, several of them showed up at the budget work session at CitySpace to voice their concerns. Most of those concerns deal with being chronically overworked.
“We're gone away from our family. Most of us have kids, pets, and if you look at the trends in health and safety and fire and rescue, these prolonged shifts lead to decrease cardiovascular health, increased risk of cancer, psychiatric and physiological effects too," Eric Bailey, Charlottesville Firefighter said.
Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson wants the department to shut down one of the six fire trucks to staff an ambulance.
“Our service delivery model here in the city does base a lot of it's need on the volunteer service. The volunteer service also provides ambulance service for Albemarle County as well -- often leaving one ambulance in the city for 50,000 people,” Markell Henderson, Charlottesville Firefighter said.
Firefighters say they don't have time to decompress after long days of working, which leads to burnout and decreased work performance and poor mental and physical health.
“The 24 hour shift turns into a 48 and then a 72 with your shift schedule. The 72 hour shift is 24 hours off and then you come back to work for another 24 hours away from home with no a lot of time to decompress,” Bailey said.
Firefighters feel extra money is nice sometimes, but it can't replace memories and the time you can never get back with the people you love.
“It comes at a cost. I have two boys that i want to be there for their activities, their sporting events, whatever else it is they’re doing. The overtime on top of the work schedule, I often miss, holidays, birthdays, family functions."
Some those firefighters are also paramedics and perform an advanced level of care for people. They say after 24 hours their cognitive capabilities are reduced from exhaustion which can be very dangerous.
