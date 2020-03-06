Building Goodness Foundation hosts International Women’s Day event at CitySpace

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - International Women’s Day is Sunday, March 8, and a Charlottesville organization is celebrating early.
The Building Goodness Foundation hosted a continental breakfast at CitySpace early Friday, March 6. The event honored women around the world.
Guest speaker Danielle Hopkins spoke about her work with women in developing countries. She is the founder of Inclusive Finance Consulting and a lecturer at the University of Virginia Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.
Hopkins says financial inclusion is about leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs.
“Women have been found through various studies to be very effective re-payers of loans, and they spend the loans on businesses and education and health for their family,” Hopkins said.
International Women’s Day was founded in 1909 to empower, educate, and promote healthcare for women across the world.
