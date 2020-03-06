Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a Mt. Sidney man.
Ronnie A. Jenkins Junior was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. He may be driving a gray 2008 Kia Sorento, with VA license WSN-8084.
The sheriff’s office says Jenkins allegedly made statements of self-harm and is required to take medication for a health condition. Additionally, he is known to regularly carry a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Connor Tobin at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
03/06/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing/endangered Mt. Sidney man who was last seen on Wednesday, March 4th, at approximately 2111 hours.
Ronnie A. Jenkins, Jr.
W/M
AGE: 36
5’10”
200 lbs.
HAIR/Brown
EYES/Blue
TATTOOS: “Serenity” on left forearm
LSW: grey knit cap, dark colored Carhart hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes
Jenkins is operating a gray 2008 Kia Sorento, VA license: WSN-8084.
Jenkins is alleged to have made statements of self-harm and is required to take medication for a health condition; he is known to regularly carry a handgun. Jenkins has ties to Culpepper and Orange Counties.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Jenkins, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Connor Tobin at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
